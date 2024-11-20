Bosnia's $6.8 Billion Climate Challenge: A Path to Sustainability
Bosnia and Herzegovina faces severe threats from climate change-related events like floods, wildfires, and air pollution. A World Bank report suggests the nation requires $6.8 billion in investments over the next decade for climate adaptation. Key strategies include adopting nature-based solutions and transitioning to renewable energy sources.
- Country:
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
A World Bank report has highlighted the significant threats Bosnia and Herzegovina faces from climate change, including risks from floods, wildfires, and severe air pollution. The report asserts that the nation needs to invest $6.8 billion over the next decade to counteract these impacts.
With floods designated as the major natural hazard, the potential damage could shrink Bosnia's economy by up to 14% by 2050. Christopher Sheldon, World Bank Country Manager, stated that climate change poses a direct threat to economic stability, public health, and social well-being in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Furthermore, the report emphasized the importance of transitioning to greener energy. This involves phasing out coal and lignite power, expanding renewable sources, and improving energy efficiency. Bosnia aims for a 43.6% share of renewable energy in its power production by 2030, though the transition remains slow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IEX Sees Surge in Renewable Energy Trades Amid Rising Demand
Global Renewable Energy Surge: Investment to Hit $3.1 Trillion by 2024
Renewable Energy Momentum Unlikely to Halt Under Trump
Tajikistan’s Green Transition: World Bank’s Report Highlights Pathways for Economic Renewal and Resilience Against Climate Risks
India's Power Surge: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy