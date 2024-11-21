Torrential Rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed Amid Widespread Flooding

Torrential rains have battered parts of Tamil Nadu, leading to severe flooding and waterlogging in urban centers like Thoothukudi. Residential areas such as Rajagopal Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, and Postal Telegram Colony are heavily affected, raising serious concerns among local citizens about safety and infrastructure challenges.

Amid the intensifying northeast monsoon, visuals show homes submerged as authorities scramble to respond. The administration has declared school holidays in five districts, including Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tiruvarur, following persistent overnight rainfall. Similar closures occurred in Nagapattinam and Karaikal earlier in the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next five days, prompting a rain alert. District collectors are on high alert, overseeing disaster management operations and cautioning residents against traveling in waterlogged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)