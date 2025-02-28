Monsoon Showers Cool Down Punjab and Haryana
Parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced rainfall, leading to a decrease in temperatures across the regions. Chandigarh, along with several cities in both states, recorded varying amounts of rain in the past 24 hours, as reported by the weather office.
Parts of Punjab and Haryana were soaked by rains over the past 24 hours, resulting in a notable dip in temperatures, according to the weather office's announcement on Friday.
The shared capital city of Chandigarh recorded 10.9 mm of rain, as detailed by the Meteorological Department, while various cities across Punjab reported rainfall quantities ranging from 1 mm to as much as 20.7 mm.
Haryana also observed rainfall with Ambala receiving 6.2 mm, and Hisar, Karnal, and Rohtak witnessing lesser amounts. These showers have cooled the regions significantly, with minimum temperatures dropping by up to three degrees in several locations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
