CMC Markets Reports Strong Interim Results, Highlighting Surging Net Revenue

CMC Markets PLC reported its interim results, showcasing a significant 50% increase in net revenue for the first half of 2025, totaling £131.3 million. The company announced an interim dividend of 3.10 pence per share, and its full-year net operating income is expected to align with market forecasts.
CMC Markets PLC has published its interim results, revealing a robust performance in the first half of 2025.
The company experienced a remarkable 50% surge in net revenue, reaching £131.3 million. This impressive growth underscores the company's strong market presence and strategic business operations.
Additionally, CMC Markets declared an interim dividend of 3.10 pence per share. The firm forecasts its full-year net operating income to meet external market expectations, signaling continued stability and investor confidence.
