CMC Markets Reports Strong Interim Results, Highlighting Surging Net Revenue

CMC Markets PLC has published its interim results, revealing a robust performance in the first half of 2025.

The company experienced a remarkable 50% surge in net revenue, reaching £131.3 million. This impressive growth underscores the company's strong market presence and strategic business operations.

Additionally, CMC Markets declared an interim dividend of 3.10 pence per share. The firm forecasts its full-year net operating income to meet external market expectations, signaling continued stability and investor confidence.

