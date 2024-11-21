Solar Energy Corp of India Responds to Adani Bribery Allegations
The head of Solar Energy Corp of India, R.P. Gupta, has stated that there is 'no basis' to investigate the bribery allegations involving billionaire Gautam Adani that mentions the corporation. Gupta claims no documentation has been received regarding the charges from the U.S. and it is unclear if any 'covenants' have been breached.
R.P. Gupta, head of the Solar Energy Corp of India, has dismissed any need to investigate bribery allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani, which also mention his organization.
Gupta asserted that the company has not received any documents related to the U.S. charges.
The potential violation of the corporation's 'covenants' remains uncertain as the investigation unfolds.
