Northeast Frontier Railway's OSOP Initiative Empowers Local Artisans

The 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) initiative is transforming stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) into bustling marketplaces for local and indigenous products. These outlets not only highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region but also significantly boost the livelihoods of local artisans and vendors.

By fostering financial stability and sustainable incomes, the OSOP scheme is empowering communities and preserving traditional crafts. According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, travelers can now explore local handicrafts, handloom, and handmade artifacts at OSOP outlets during their journeys.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma highlighted that the initiative promotes the #Vocal4Local mission, with 180 OSOP outlets operating across the five divisions under N.F. Railway's jurisdiction as of November 21. These outlets, spread over 132 stations, feature unique products like Assamese pithas, Gamosas, bamboo and cane crafts, and Darjeeling tea, enhancing local artisans' and vendors' economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)