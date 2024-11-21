Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway's OSOP Initiative Empowers Local Artisans

The 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) outlets across stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are invigorating local economies by aiding the promotion of indigenous crafts, providing financial security, and preserving cultural heritage. Spread over 132 stations, 180 outlets support local artisans' economic upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:02 IST
Northeast Frontier Railway's OSOP Initiative Empowers Local Artisans
180 OSOP outlets are operational across various railway stations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) initiative is transforming stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) into bustling marketplaces for local and indigenous products. These outlets not only highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region but also significantly boost the livelihoods of local artisans and vendors.

By fostering financial stability and sustainable incomes, the OSOP scheme is empowering communities and preserving traditional crafts. According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, travelers can now explore local handicrafts, handloom, and handmade artifacts at OSOP outlets during their journeys.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma highlighted that the initiative promotes the #Vocal4Local mission, with 180 OSOP outlets operating across the five divisions under N.F. Railway's jurisdiction as of November 21. These outlets, spread over 132 stations, feature unique products like Assamese pithas, Gamosas, bamboo and cane crafts, and Darjeeling tea, enhancing local artisans' and vendors' economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024