Indictment Unravels: Adani's Governance Under Scrutiny Amidst Bribery Allegations

The Adani Group, led by founder Gautam Adani, is embroiled in controversy following an indictment by US prosecutors alleging a $265 million bribery scheme. This development adds pressure on the conglomerate's governance practices, potentially damaging its reputation and financial integrity.

S&P Global Ratings notes the indictment could lead to restricted funding access as creditors may limit exposure, particularly impacting Adani Green Energy Ltd due to its weak liquidity. The group's equity and bond prices have suffered, prompting the cancellation of a recent $600 million bond sale.

The issue further complicates the Adani Group's ability to navigate financial markets, especially as allegations mount. A renewed negative outlook from rating agencies emphasizes the potential long-term impact on operations and relationships with key partners and regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)