Delhi High Court to Hear Plea of Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah

Shabir Ahmad Shah, a Kashmiri separatist lodged in Tihar jail, has challenged a circular that demands an NOC for telephone and E-Mulaqat access. A Delhi High Court notice requests authorities to reply by February 13. Shah claims the withdrawal of the facilities violates inmate rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:38 IST
Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice in response to a plea from Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, who is currently incarcerated at Tihar Jail on charges related to terror funding. Shah's petition challenges a circular that requires a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the investigating agency to access telephone and E-Mulaqat facilities while in custody.

Justice Jasmeet Singh directed authorities to submit a response within four weeks, ahead of the matter being listed for February 13. Represented by advocate Prashant Prakash, Shah is seeking the restoration of services that were reportedly withdrawn following the circular's issuance. The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) involvement is contested by Attorney MS Khan, advocating that the circular redefining prison communications policy is at the DIG Range level.

On April 22, 2024, the Delhi Government released the circular seeking to standardize communications facilities among inmates. The NIA released an addendum on May 22, 2024, demanding NOCs from investigative bodies for service continuation. The NIA has opposed granting these rights to Shah, withholding consent in a reply issued on May 24, 2024.

