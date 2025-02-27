Rajasthan Hosts 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum
The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific is set to take place in Rajasthan. With a focus on 'Realizing Circular Societies,' the event aims to advance circular economy practices. Highlights include the 'Jaipur Declaration' and India's achievements in the sector.
Over 500 international and domestic attendees are expected at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific, hosted at the Rajasthan International Centre from March 3-5.
This year's event will emphasize the theme 'Realizing Circular Societies Towards Achieving SDGs and Carbon Neutrality in Asia-Pacific,' bringing together leaders and experts to discuss advancing circular economy practices.
Key highlights include the adoption of the 'Jaipur Declaration,' a framework guiding 3R and circular economy policies for 2025-34, and the unveiling of India's 3R initiatives in the dedicated 'India Pavilion.'
