India's Circular Economy: A $2 Trillion Opportunity with 10 Million Jobs by 2050

India is poised for a major economic transformation through the adoption of a circular economy, which is expected to generate over $2 trillion in market value and create nearly 10 million jobs by 2050. Speaking at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, highlighted that the circular economy could become one of the most significant shifts in business practices since the Industrial Revolution. By transitioning from the traditional ‘take, make, waste’ model to a sustainable circular approach, the global economy could unlock an estimated $4.5 trillion in additional economic output by 2030.

India’s Bid to Host the World Circular Economy Forum 2026

Shri Yadav announced India’s candidacy to organize the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) in 2026. The prestigious global forum will be hosted in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2025, and India has expressed its commitment to bringing the event to the country the following year, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable economic models.

India’s Commitment to Plastic Waste Management

Reaffirming its dedication to tackling plastic waste and its environmental impacts, Shri Yadav discussed India’s Plastic Waste Management Rules (2016), which have successfully influenced waste reduction across municipal, industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. In 2022, India took a major step by banning certain categories of single-use plastics. Moreover, through the Mission 'LiFE' initiative, the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) introduced Eco-Mark Rules, promoting environmentally friendly products and energy efficiency in alignment with circular economy principles.

Progress in Circular Economy Action Plans

India has finalized Circular Economy Action Plans for ten waste categories, with regulatory and implementation frameworks currently under development. Various waste management policies, such as Plastic Waste Management Rules, e-Waste Management Rules, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, and the Metals Recycling Policy, have already been enacted to promote sustainable waste management.

Advancing Waste Management: Key Highlights

At the forum, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Srinivas Kathikala, and Rajasthan Chief Secretary, Shri Sudhansh Pant, jointly chaired a session focused on waste management and circular economy initiatives. The session featured major announcements, including:

Launch of the SBM Waste to Wealth PMS Portal

A groundbreaking initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the SBM Waste to Wealth PMS Portal, was launched to streamline project monitoring, enhance data management, and facilitate resource sharing. The portal aims to transform waste into valuable resources, supporting sustainable urban development and effective solid waste management.

Release of the IFC Document Reference Guide

A comprehensive guide titled ‘Business Models and Economic Assistance for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Projects’ was introduced, providing insights into MSW processing business models, including waste-to-electricity, biomethanation, and bioremediation. The guide serves as a key resource for municipalities and private enterprises implementing effective waste management projects.

MoU Signed Between CSIR and MoHUA

In a significant move toward scientific collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). This partnership aims to develop research-driven solutions and innovative technologies for improving urban waste management practices across India.

Release of ‘India’s Circular Sutra’

A new compendium titled ‘India’s Circular Sutra: A Compendium of Best Practices in 3R & Circular Economy’ was released, documenting successful case studies and innovative approaches in the Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R) framework. This resource will support urban local bodies and stakeholders in implementing circular economy solutions.

CEEW Report on Solid Waste Management in Million-Plus Cities

The Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) presented a detailed study on solid waste management (SWM) in cities with populations exceeding one million. The report emphasizes sustainable waste management strategies, circular economy principles, and decentralized solutions to address challenges in rapidly urbanizing regions.

Technical and Heritage Visits

Delegates participated in technical site visits to key waste management and sanitation facilities in Jaipur, including the Waste to Energy Plant and Sanitary Landfill Site at Langariyawas and the Dehlawas Sewage Treatment Plant. These visits provided firsthand insights into waste processing techniques, energy recovery, and sewage treatment mechanisms.

In addition to technical visits, delegates explored Jaipur’s cultural heritage, visiting iconic landmarks such as Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Albert Hall, and Patrika Gate. The combination of urban infrastructure advancements and Rajasthan’s rich cultural legacy provided a holistic experience of India’s progress in circular economy initiatives.

Looking Ahead

India’s ongoing efforts in waste management and circular economy initiatives position it as a global leader in sustainability. The launch of new policies, collaborations, and technological innovations reinforces the country’s commitment to environmental conservation and economic growth. If selected to host the World Circular Economy Forum in 2026, India will have an opportunity to showcase its progress and inspire further global action in sustainable development.