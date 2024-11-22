Belgian Farmers Battle Bird Flu Risk

In a proactive measure to prevent bird flu, Belgian authorities have mandated poultry farmers to confine their birds starting Saturday. The government announcement came on Friday amid rising concerns about outbreaks in surrounding countries.

While Belgium has not faced any recent bird flu outbreaks, neighboring nations including the Netherlands, Germany, and France have reported cases.

This step is part of a broader strategy to safeguard poultry health and manage potential risks before they escalate into significant problems.

