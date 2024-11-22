Belgian Farmers Battle Bird Flu Risk
Belgian poultry farmers are required to confine their birds starting Saturday to prevent potential bird flu outbreaks, following reports of cases in neighboring countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Belgium hasn't experienced recent outbreaks, but the precautionary measure aims to avert potential crises.
In a proactive measure to prevent bird flu, Belgian authorities have mandated poultry farmers to confine their birds starting Saturday. The government announcement came on Friday amid rising concerns about outbreaks in surrounding countries.
While Belgium has not faced any recent bird flu outbreaks, neighboring nations including the Netherlands, Germany, and France have reported cases.
This step is part of a broader strategy to safeguard poultry health and manage potential risks before they escalate into significant problems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
