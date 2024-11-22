Left Menu

Preserving History: Srinagar Hosts Heritage Conservation Workshop

In celebration of Heritage Week, the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums in Srinagar conducted a workshop focusing on the preservation of heritage buildings in Kashmir. Expert speakers guided attendees on conservation techniques, while discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration among departments to protect the region's invaluable architectural legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:21 IST
Preserving History: Srinagar Hosts Heritage Conservation Workshop
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums in Srinagar organized a pivotal workshop on Friday, dedicated to the conservation and preservation of heritage buildings and monuments during Heritage Week. The session attracted engineers and nodal officers from various government sectors, aiming to equip them with crucial skills for safeguarding Kashmir's architectural heritage.

Prominent speakers from diverse fields addressed the participants, outlining best practices and innovative methodologies for conservation. The discussions delved into the significance of traditional construction techniques, the identification of materials in historical structures, and sustainable conservation practices that honor both the architecture and the environment.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri emphasized the dual importance of development and heritage during Heritage Week, highlighting the need for peace in advancing both. Meanwhile, Director Kuldeep Krishan Sidha announced a series of events as part of World Heritage Week, aiming to engage and educate various community groups in heritage appreciation.

The interactive sessions provided a platform for participants to share experiences and brainstorm solutions to common challenges, underscoring the pivotal role of collaboration in preserving Kashmir's storied architectural legacy. The workshop represented a meaningful advancement toward ensuring that Kashmir's historical narratives remain influential for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024