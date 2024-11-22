Preserving History: Srinagar Hosts Heritage Conservation Workshop

The Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums in Srinagar organized a pivotal workshop on Friday, dedicated to the conservation and preservation of heritage buildings and monuments during Heritage Week. The session attracted engineers and nodal officers from various government sectors, aiming to equip them with crucial skills for safeguarding Kashmir's architectural heritage.

Prominent speakers from diverse fields addressed the participants, outlining best practices and innovative methodologies for conservation. The discussions delved into the significance of traditional construction techniques, the identification of materials in historical structures, and sustainable conservation practices that honor both the architecture and the environment.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri emphasized the dual importance of development and heritage during Heritage Week, highlighting the need for peace in advancing both. Meanwhile, Director Kuldeep Krishan Sidha announced a series of events as part of World Heritage Week, aiming to engage and educate various community groups in heritage appreciation.

The interactive sessions provided a platform for participants to share experiences and brainstorm solutions to common challenges, underscoring the pivotal role of collaboration in preserving Kashmir's storied architectural legacy. The workshop represented a meaningful advancement toward ensuring that Kashmir's historical narratives remain influential for future generations.

