National Fertilizers Limited Ventures into Nano Urea Production

State-owned National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has officially announced its entry into the production of nano liquid urea.

In a recent regulatory filing, NFL revealed its plans to launch an advanced variant of nano urea, utilizing cutting-edge technology at its Nangal plant. The company aims to produce 1.5 lakh bottles of 500ml daily with this new formulation.

NFL, recognized as the largest urea producer among CPSEs, is diversifying its portfolio with environmentally friendly alternative fertilisers, strengthening its presence in the agribusiness sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)