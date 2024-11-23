Moldova's Energy Talks: Navigating Crisis Amidst War

The energy minister of Moldova is set to engage in pivotal discussions next week with the Russian gas company, Gazprom, in St. Petersburg. This meeting comes as an effort to ensure a continued and stable supply of electricity after Russian military actions have threatened energy networks in neighboring Ukraine.

Moldova's reliance on its thermal power station, located in the Transdniestria region, is significant, with the plant being heavily dependent on gas supplies to function. This dependency is further complicated by Moldova's efforts to maintain its power grid in light of frequent Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure.

President Maia Sandu, aligning Moldova with pro-European stances, has condemned Russia's presence in Ukraine. Despite this political backdrop, logistical discussions with Russia are deemed necessary to secure the nation's energy future.

