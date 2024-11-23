Left Menu

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Court Summons Former Police Officials

Rouse Avenue court summons two ex-police officials for evidence in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Summons undelivered to witness Manmohan Kaur. Time granted to CBI for re-service. Next witness summons set for December 2 with Jagdish Tytler appearing via video conferencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:28 IST
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Court Summons Former Police Officials
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has taken a significant step in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Pul Bangash case by issuing summons to two former police officials. They are required to appear for recording their evidence against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who remains a key figure accused in the incident.

According to the proceedings, Tytler attended the court session via video conferencing. Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh received information from the CBI that summons could not be served to prosecution witness, Manmohan Kaur, at her given address. The court has acceded to the CBI's request for more time to serve the notices.

Simultaneously, the court has directed other prosecution witnesses, Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma, to appear on December 2. Notably, this case tracks back to the gruesome events following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with three Sikhs being killed at Gurudwara Pul Bangash. Tytler, against whom charges were framed on September 13, has already been granted bail after being summoned post the CBI's supplementary charge sheet in May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024