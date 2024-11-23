1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Court Summons Former Police Officials

The Rouse Avenue court has taken a significant step in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Pul Bangash case by issuing summons to two former police officials. They are required to appear for recording their evidence against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who remains a key figure accused in the incident.

According to the proceedings, Tytler attended the court session via video conferencing. Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh received information from the CBI that summons could not be served to prosecution witness, Manmohan Kaur, at her given address. The court has acceded to the CBI's request for more time to serve the notices.

Simultaneously, the court has directed other prosecution witnesses, Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma, to appear on December 2. Notably, this case tracks back to the gruesome events following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with three Sikhs being killed at Gurudwara Pul Bangash. Tytler, against whom charges were framed on September 13, has already been granted bail after being summoned post the CBI's supplementary charge sheet in May 2023.

