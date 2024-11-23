Union Minister Leads Constitution Day Padyatra in New Delhi

In a bid to honor Constitution Day, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will spearhead the 'Mera Samvidhan Mera Swabhiman' Padyatra on November 25 in New Delhi. This initiative is designed to raise awareness of constitutional tenets and the principles of democracy, particularly among young citizens. The Padyatra, set to commence from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 8 am, will also see participation from Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries. This symbolic march underscores a significant milestone in India's democratic journey.

The day's events will celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution while paying homage to founding figures. It includes an inaugural ceremony, featuring an art exhibition of Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy and other noted Constituent Assembly members. Additionally, a comprehensive display detailing India's constitutional evolution will be on show. Attendees can engage at an interactive Preamble wall, thereby connecting with the nation's core democratic values.

The march will cover a route from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, passing through notable city landmarks like Kartavyapath and India Gate, before looping back to the origin point. Over 10,000 young participants from diverse organizations, including MY Bharat Volunteers, NYKS, NSS, NCC, and Bharat Scouts and Guides, are expected to join. The initiative aims to deepen the understanding of constitutional values through cultural performances and educational interactions, while banner signings and themed selfie stations help participants leave their mark on history. The Constitution Day Padyatra continues a year-long sequence of themed Padyatras, celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution and stressing on youth's crucial role in fostering democratic values for a progressive Bharat by 2047.

