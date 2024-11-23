Zahawi and Mansour Team Up for Telegraph Bid

Former UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and billionaire Sheikh Mansour are reportedly joining forces in a bid to acquire the Telegraph newspaper, according to a source cited by the Financial Times.

This potential acquisition marks a significant move in the media landscape, drawing attention to the ongoing strategic interests in owning influential media assets.

The bid showcases a collaboration between high-profile figures from different sectors, reflecting the growing intersection between politics and business in media acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)