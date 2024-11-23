Zahawi and Mansour Team Up for Telegraph Bid
Former UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and billionaire Sheikh Mansour have reportedly launched a joint effort to acquire the Telegraph newspaper, according to an FT source. This bid highlights the significant interest in owning influential media outlets.
Updated: 23-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:32 IST
This potential acquisition marks a significant move in the media landscape, drawing attention to the ongoing strategic interests in owning influential media assets.
The bid showcases a collaboration between high-profile figures from different sectors, reflecting the growing intersection between politics and business in media acquisitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
