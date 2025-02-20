Corporate Shake-ups and Bids Reshape UK Industry Landscape

In the latest developments affecting the British business scene, the Financial Times reveals the resignation of Wood Group's Chief Financial Officer. This follows his admission of misstating professional qualifications, adding turbulence to the embattled engineering firm.

Meanwhile, U.S. private equity firm KKR has laid a hefty 4 billion pounds bid to secure a majority stake in Thames Water. This move aims to establish KKR as a leading contender for the ownership of the debt-ridden utility. Furthermore, watchdog Citizens Advice accuses the owners of UK energy networks of reaping billions in excess returns due to regulatory failings.

Across the Atlantic, Rosebank Industries, founded by Melrose's former leaders, is engaging in talks to potentially acquire U.S.-based Electrical Components International, marking yet another significant transaction in the engineering sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)