Maharashtra's Electorate Endorses Mahayuti's Development Agenda

In a decisive victory, the Mahayuti alliance dominated the Maharashtra Assembly polls, largely aided by initiatives such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Ajit Pawar emphasized financial discipline in the face of new responsibilities. Despite criticism, the ruling alliance insists on unity and development as its core focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:23 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark win, the Mahayuti alliance has clinched a commanding majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, attributed largely to the popular Ladki Bahin Yojana. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed gratitude to voters for entrusting responsibility once again, as the alliance marked victories or leads in over 230 of 288 seats available.

The results spell a stark electoral setback for Maha Vikas Aghadi members, with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) securing a mere 20, 16, and 10 seats respectively. Ajit Pawar secured the Baramati constituency with a comfortable margin of 1,00,899 votes, eclipsing his rival Yugendra Pawar.

During a press event, Pawar acknowledged the increased accountability post-victory, stressing the importance of financial restraint in fulfilling election promises. Addressing EVM-related criticism, he pointed out that recent losses in both Lok Sabha and Jharkhand elections were under similar electoral conditions. The BJP-led Mahayuti remains unwavering in its commitment to collaborative governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

