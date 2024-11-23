Maharashtra's Electorate Endorses Mahayuti's Development Agenda

In a landmark win, the Mahayuti alliance has clinched a commanding majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, attributed largely to the popular Ladki Bahin Yojana. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed gratitude to voters for entrusting responsibility once again, as the alliance marked victories or leads in over 230 of 288 seats available.

The results spell a stark electoral setback for Maha Vikas Aghadi members, with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) securing a mere 20, 16, and 10 seats respectively. Ajit Pawar secured the Baramati constituency with a comfortable margin of 1,00,899 votes, eclipsing his rival Yugendra Pawar.

During a press event, Pawar acknowledged the increased accountability post-victory, stressing the importance of financial restraint in fulfilling election promises. Addressing EVM-related criticism, he pointed out that recent losses in both Lok Sabha and Jharkhand elections were under similar electoral conditions. The BJP-led Mahayuti remains unwavering in its commitment to collaborative governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)