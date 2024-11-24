Left Menu

COP29 Climate Finance Deal: A Step Forward or An Optical Illusion?

The COP29 deal pledges $300 billion annually for climate finance by 2035. While celebrated as a step forward, it faced criticism for not meeting global challenges. Concerns were raised about the commitment of wealthy nations and the accessibility of funds for climate-vulnerable countries.

Updated: 24-11-2024 06:21 IST
The world has secured a landmark climate finance agreement at COP29, pledging $300 billion annually by 2035. This deal, described as an 'insurance policy for humanity,' aims to bolster clean energy transitions and protect lives against climate impacts.

However, reactions were divided. Some delegates celebrated the agreement, while others criticized it for not fully addressing the severity of the climate crisis. Critics argued that the deal falls short of providing the necessary financial support to meet global climate ambitions, particularly for developing nations.

Voices from the conference underscored concerns, with climate envoy and country representatives expressing frustration over the lack of sufficient financial commitments. Developed nations were urged to honor their pledges promptly, ensuring funds reach those most in need without bureaucratic hindrances.

