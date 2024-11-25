Australia's Renewable Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Tax Incentives Unveiled

The Australian government is set to launch legislation to implement production tax incentives aimed at stimulating investment in renewable hydrogen and critical minerals. The proposed incentives are expected to play a significant role in energy transition strategies.

Details of the legislation reveal a 10% tax break on relevant processing and refining expenses for 31 critical minerals, effective from the fiscal year ending June 2028 to 2039-40. A similar incentive line for renewable hydrogen production offers A$2 ($1.31) per kilogram produced during the same timeframe.

This strategic move is designed to provide clear, consistent guidance for investors, encouraging initiatives that add value to Australia's natural resources. The focus is on delivering cleaner energy options while positioning the country competitively against global giants like China in clean energy innovation.

