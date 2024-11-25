Congress Leader Accuses BJP of Manipulating Maharashtra Elections

In the aftermath of the Maharashtra assembly elections, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has voiced strong allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh claims that the BJP manipulated Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to secure their recent victory in the state, raising concerns about the election's integrity.

In a social media post, Singh noted the BJP's high success rate in the elections, pointing out that the party won 132 out of the 148 seats they contested. He suggested that such outcomes precisely mirrored the BJP's desires, allowing them to potentially form a government without key allies like the Shiv Sena (SS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Singh further questioned why a similar success was not seen in Jharkhand, implying a strategic focus on Maharashtra by senior BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He urged the opposition INDIA alliance to engage with the Election Commission of India for discussions on the role of EVMs in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)