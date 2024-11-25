Left Menu

Dual Life: Bihar Teacher's Struggle to Provide for Family on Low Salary

Amit Kumar, a Bihar-based physical education teacher, earns just Rs 8,000 from his government job and works as a food delivery rider at night to support his family. Despite his efforts, he faces financial strain, highlighting challenges of government employees earning low wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:27 IST
A physical education teacher in Bihar, Amit Kumar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Kumar, a physical education teacher from Bihar, battles financial hardships despite having a government position. With a salary of merely Rs 8,000, Kumar works tirelessly at Babu Pur Middle School during the day and as a food delivery rider at night to make ends meet.

The 35-year-old recounts his journey to securing a government job after a prolonged wait. Having passed the exam in 2019 and securing the position in 2022, Kumar was optimistic about his family's future. However, the reality of a part-time status and minimal wages soon set in, rendering his dreams of financial stability distant.

Kumar reveals added challenges, including a four-month stretch this year without salary, compelling him to borrow from friends and take up additional work as a delivery rider. The quest to feed his family and fulfill obligations as the eldest son underscores the plight of government workers facing inadequate compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

