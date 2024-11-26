Pulau Ubin: Singapore's Rural Gem Facing Urban Pressures

In a city known for its luxurious conveniences, the rustic island of Pulau Ubin stands apart. Situated east of Singapore, this tiny island cherishes its solar grid, installed 11 years ago, as a lasting miracle. Residents speak fondly of this technology, which contrasts sharply with the metropolitan lifestyle.

Although Pulau Ubin spans only 10 square kilometers, it offers a unique blend of biodiversity and rustic charm that draws both locals and tourists. The island invites visitors to relax with activities such as hiking amid lush foliage, cycling on vehicle-free roads, and enjoying fresh seafood against a serene backdrop.

Despite the idyllic setting, life on Pulau Ubin presents challenges. The only transportation to the mainland is a ferry that can be both infrequent and costly. Yet, committed residents like Koh Bee Choo remain attracted to the island's tranquil lifestyle, hopeful for a future that respects its rustic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)