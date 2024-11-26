Pulau Ubin: Singapore's Rural Gem Facing Urban Pressures
Pulau Ubin, an outlying island of Singapore, still cherishes its solar grid system 11 years after installation. Home to diverse biosystems, the island offers a peaceful escape from urban life. Concerns rise about its future, as younger generations prefer city life, leading to dwindling residents.
In a city known for its luxurious conveniences, the rustic island of Pulau Ubin stands apart. Situated east of Singapore, this tiny island cherishes its solar grid, installed 11 years ago, as a lasting miracle. Residents speak fondly of this technology, which contrasts sharply with the metropolitan lifestyle.
Although Pulau Ubin spans only 10 square kilometers, it offers a unique blend of biodiversity and rustic charm that draws both locals and tourists. The island invites visitors to relax with activities such as hiking amid lush foliage, cycling on vehicle-free roads, and enjoying fresh seafood against a serene backdrop.
Despite the idyllic setting, life on Pulau Ubin presents challenges. The only transportation to the mainland is a ferry that can be both infrequent and costly. Yet, committed residents like Koh Bee Choo remain attracted to the island's tranquil lifestyle, hopeful for a future that respects its rustic heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record Number of Graduate Vets to Support Rural NZ Communities through Voluntary Bonding Scheme
Andhra Pradesh allots Rs 16,739 cr for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for FY25, portfolio held by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.
Empowering Rural Minds: The 25th Rural IT Quiz
Revival in Rural Markets Boosts Maruti Suzuki's Sedan and Small Car Sales
VP Highlights Family Values, Civic Duties, and Environmental Conservation at 66th All India Kalidas Festival