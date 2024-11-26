India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitution: A Unified National Pledge
On the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, national leaders, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and various Union Ministers, marked the occasion by honoring the spirit and principles enshrined within. Observations highlighted justice, equality, and unity as foundational tenets guiding transformative governance under PM Modi's leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key political figures celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing its role as a cornerstone of democracy. Modi expressed his best wishes to the nation, highlighting the day as one of great significance.
Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the Constitution's importance, describing it as a mantra for national unity and integrity. He praised initiatives that honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy, essential in shaping the nation's democratic framework.
The event saw participation from other prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who addressed Parliament members. Celebrations highlighted the transformative influence of the Constitution and the ongoing commitment to building a strong, self-reliant India.
