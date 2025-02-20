Amit Shah Highlights Unity and Progress in the Northeast Region
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the critical role of unity and development in India's Northeast Region, crediting PM Modi for bridging gaps. Shah underscores opportunities in tourism, technology, and agriculture while noting the decline in regional violence. He hopes for Olympic success by 2036.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Thursday address, highlighted the vital role of unity in India's Northeast Region (NER), asserting that India is incomplete without it. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in improving connectivity and bridging gaps, making the northeast integral to the nation.
Shah attributed numerous developmental strides in tourism, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship to Modi's leadership. He voiced optimism about the northeast's potential to significantly bolster India's prosperity, noting the region's rich cultural and economic tapestry, including its 160 tribes and 200 dialects.
The minister lauded the decrease in regional violence, with a 75% drop and the surrender of over 2,500 armed individuals. At the 'Ekta Utsav' event, he presented awards to achievers and expressed his aspiration for India to excel in the 2036 Olympics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- India
- Northeast Region
- unity
- PM Modi
- development
- tourism
- technology
- agriculture
- Olympics
ALSO READ
Trump Proposes U.S. Ownership and Redevelopment of Gaza Strip
Trump's Bold Plan: U.S. Economic Development in Gaza
Trump Proposes Bold Takeover and Development of Gaza
Delhi Votes: Real Development vs. Empty Promises
Early Childhood Development: A Lifeline for Displaced Children and Their Caregivers