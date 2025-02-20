Amit Shah Highlights Unity and Progress in the Northeast Region

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Thursday address, highlighted the vital role of unity in India's Northeast Region (NER), asserting that India is incomplete without it. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in improving connectivity and bridging gaps, making the northeast integral to the nation.

Shah attributed numerous developmental strides in tourism, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship to Modi's leadership. He voiced optimism about the northeast's potential to significantly bolster India's prosperity, noting the region's rich cultural and economic tapestry, including its 160 tribes and 200 dialects.

The minister lauded the decrease in regional violence, with a 75% drop and the surrender of over 2,500 armed individuals. At the 'Ekta Utsav' event, he presented awards to achievers and expressed his aspiration for India to excel in the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)