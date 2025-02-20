Left Menu

Amit Shah Highlights Unity and Progress in the Northeast Region

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the critical role of unity and development in India's Northeast Region, crediting PM Modi for bridging gaps. Shah underscores opportunities in tourism, technology, and agriculture while noting the decline in regional violence. He hopes for Olympic success by 2036.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:35 IST
Amit Shah Highlights Unity and Progress in the Northeast Region
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his Thursday address, highlighted the vital role of unity in India's Northeast Region (NER), asserting that India is incomplete without it. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in improving connectivity and bridging gaps, making the northeast integral to the nation.

Shah attributed numerous developmental strides in tourism, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship to Modi's leadership. He voiced optimism about the northeast's potential to significantly bolster India's prosperity, noting the region's rich cultural and economic tapestry, including its 160 tribes and 200 dialects.

The minister lauded the decrease in regional violence, with a 75% drop and the surrender of over 2,500 armed individuals. At the 'Ekta Utsav' event, he presented awards to achievers and expressed his aspiration for India to excel in the 2036 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025