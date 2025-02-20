Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vision: Northeast Connectivity to Delhi by 2027

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that by 2027, all northeastern states will be connected to Delhi via rail and air. Speaking at Assam Rifles' 'Unity Utsav' event, he highlighted development strides and peace efforts in the region under PM Modi's leadership, urging integration and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:49 IST
Amit Shah's Vision: Northeast Connectivity to Delhi by 2027
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing Unity Utsav in New Delhi (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged that by 2027, all northeastern states will enjoy direct rail and air connectivity to Delhi. He made this ambitious announcement while attending the 'Unity Utsav - One Voice, One Nation' event, organized by Assam Rifles, where he served as the chief guest.

In a significant address, Shah emphasized the importance of unity in the northeastern region, noting the historical physical and emotional distance from Delhi. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drastically improving connectivity and bridging gaps, both emotional and physical, with increased budgetary allocations.

Amit Shah highlighted the positive changes brought to the region's law-and-order situation, citing a 70% reduction in violent incidents. He also pointed to the government's success in encouraging militants to surrender, subsequently signing multiple peace accords. He called for further integration and development, emphasizing the potential of the youth in transforming the region's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025