Amit Shah's Vision: Northeast Connectivity to Delhi by 2027

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged that by 2027, all northeastern states will enjoy direct rail and air connectivity to Delhi. He made this ambitious announcement while attending the 'Unity Utsav - One Voice, One Nation' event, organized by Assam Rifles, where he served as the chief guest.

In a significant address, Shah emphasized the importance of unity in the northeastern region, noting the historical physical and emotional distance from Delhi. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for drastically improving connectivity and bridging gaps, both emotional and physical, with increased budgetary allocations.

Amit Shah highlighted the positive changes brought to the region's law-and-order situation, citing a 70% reduction in violent incidents. He also pointed to the government's success in encouraging militants to surrender, subsequently signing multiple peace accords. He called for further integration and development, emphasizing the potential of the youth in transforming the region's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)