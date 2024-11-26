Lifeline on Wheels: Aid Trucks Set to Alleviate Sudan Famine Amidst Conflict

In a significant move to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, over 700 trucks are making their way to deliver much-needed food supplies to famine-stricken regions. This operation comes after the Sudanese government granted the necessary clearances, as confirmed by the World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday.

Sudan has been ravaged by a conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, severely impacting the nation with widespread hunger and disease. Despite obstructions from both parties, including looting and bureaucratic delays, the WFP has succeeded in organizing substantial aid deliveries. According to WFP Sudan spokesperson Leni Kinzli, the shipment includes 17,500 tons of food aid, intended to nourish approximately 1.5 million people for one month.

The aid mission targets 14 critical areas, including Zamzam camp in Darfur, which recently received its initial shipment amid celebrations. Kinzli highlighted the strategic timing with the onset of the dry season, which aids the transportation of these vital supplies. Meanwhile, a second convoy is underway, traveling about 300 kilometers from its destination.

