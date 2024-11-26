Market Shifts: UK Stocks Retract Amid Trump's Tariff Announcements

The UK's leading stock indexes experienced a downturn on Tuesday, retreating from multi-week highs due to President-elect Donald Trump's new tariff proposals, which prompted risk-off behavior in global markets.

The FTSE 100, a benchmark of blue-chip stocks, saw a 0.3% decline after reaching a one-month closing high in the earlier session. Similarly, the FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.6%, having climbed to near-one-month highs on the previous day.

Trump's proposed tariffs include a 25% levy on imports from Canada and Mexico until both nations address issues related to drugs and migrants at the border, alongside an additional 10% tariff on goods from China. European stocks, particularly automakers, reacted adversely, with the market also witnessing a stronger U.S. dollar against currencies such as the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)