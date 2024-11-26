Left Menu

ICG Executes Historic Methamphetamine Bust in Andaman Sea

In a landmark operation, the Indian Coast Guard seized over 6,016 kilograms of methamphetamine from a Myanmar vessel in the Andaman Sea, marking the largest drug bust in its history. This operation highlights the Coast Guard's increasing role in disrupting global drug trade routes via maritime enforcement.

Updated: 26-11-2024 22:31 IST
ICG Executes Historic Methamphetamine Bust in Andaman Sea
ICG seizes record 6,016 kg of methamphetamine in high-stakes Andaman Sea operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out its largest drug seizure, confiscating over 6,016 kilograms of methamphetamine from a Myanmar fishing boat off the Andaman Sea. Execution began on November 23, 2024 when an ICG Dornier aircraft detected an unidentified vessel within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The fast patrol vessel ICG Ship Aruna Asaf Ali braved harsh weather conditions to maintain overnight surveillance. By dawn on November 24, the ICG intercepted the boat, Soe Wai Yan Htoo, revealing six crew members and suspicious cargo. Subsequently towed to Sri Vijaya Puram, authorities discovered 222 bags of methamphetamine and seized a satellite phone and Myanmar currency.

This monumental haul, valued at several thousands of crores internationally, bolsters India's standing in global drug enforcement. As criminal syndicates increase reliance on maritime routes, the ICG's operations signify strategic advancements in technology and inter-unit coordination to disrupt smuggling activities at sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

