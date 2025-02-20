Left Menu

Mass Repatriation of Chinese Nationals from Myanmar Scam Centers

Over 1,000 Chinese nationals involved in Myanmar's online scam centers are being repatriated. Coordinated efforts by Thailand, China, and Myanmar have led to the closure of these centers, which exploited global victims with fraudulent schemes. The repatriation process involves intricate logistics, signaling a crackdown on regional scam operations.

Mass Repatriation of Chinese Nationals from Myanmar Scam Centers
In a coordinated move, Thailand, China, and Myanmar have commenced the repatriation of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals, once employed at notorious online scam centers in eastern Myanmar. These centers scammed millions globally through fraudulent romantic schemes and bogus investment pitches.

Officials from Thailand estimate that as many as 10,000 individuals from various Southeast Asian countries could be repatriated after being duped into working under false premises. The logistic feat involves flights and biometric processing for safe passage.

This crackdown followed diplomatic discussions between Thailand and China, with the Thai Prime Minister ensuring Chinese leadership of their commitment to dismantling these operations. The impact has been severe enough to jeopardize the burgeoning Chinese tourism market in Thailand, prompting quick action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

