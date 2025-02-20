Left Menu

Multinational Rescue Mission Frees Chinese Nationals from Myanmar Scam Centres

A multinational effort has successfully begun to repatriate Chinese nationals trapped in scam centres in Myanmar. 200 individuals have already been transferred to Thailand and subsequently flown home. Governments are collaborating to combat illegal online operations involving human trafficking in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:52 IST
Multinational Rescue Mission Frees Chinese Nationals from Myanmar Scam Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant multinational operation, 200 Chinese nationals were rescued from scam centres in Myanmar and sent home via Thailand, marking a major step in combating illegal online operations. The initiative is part of a larger effort to repatriate around 600 victims of human trafficking in Southeast Asia.

Criminal syndicates have long trafficked thousands across Southeast Asia to work in illegal online scams, according to the United Nations. A cooperative effort involving China, Thailand, and Myanmar aims to tackle this issue, with high-level talks scheduled next week.

The operation also comes in the wake of Chinese actor Wang Xing's dramatic rescue, which sparked widespread concern in China and led to a growing movement to rescue victims. Myanmar's junta is also participating by detaining and processing individuals for repatriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025