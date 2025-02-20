Multinational Rescue Mission Frees Chinese Nationals from Myanmar Scam Centres
A multinational effort has successfully begun to repatriate Chinese nationals trapped in scam centres in Myanmar. 200 individuals have already been transferred to Thailand and subsequently flown home. Governments are collaborating to combat illegal online operations involving human trafficking in Southeast Asia.
In a significant multinational operation, 200 Chinese nationals were rescued from scam centres in Myanmar and sent home via Thailand, marking a major step in combating illegal online operations. The initiative is part of a larger effort to repatriate around 600 victims of human trafficking in Southeast Asia.
Criminal syndicates have long trafficked thousands across Southeast Asia to work in illegal online scams, according to the United Nations. A cooperative effort involving China, Thailand, and Myanmar aims to tackle this issue, with high-level talks scheduled next week.
The operation also comes in the wake of Chinese actor Wang Xing's dramatic rescue, which sparked widespread concern in China and led to a growing movement to rescue victims. Myanmar's junta is also participating by detaining and processing individuals for repatriation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
