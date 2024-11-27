Left Menu

Foxconn Navigates New Tariff Challenges with Strategic Global Footprint

Foxconn anticipates minimal impact from U.S. tariffs under President-elect Trump, citing its extensive global manufacturing. While production shifts may occur, Foxconn's diversified locations give it an advantage over rivals. Investments in Mexico and the U.S. continue as part of a strategic supply chain diversification.

27-11-2024
Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn stated that it expects limited fallout from newly proposed U.S. tariffs by President-elect Donald Trump, attributing its resilience to a diverse manufacturing portfolio.

Chairman Young Liu emphasized that while clients might relocate production due to the tariffs, Foxconn's comprehensive global reach mitigates potential damage compared to its competitors. Trump's tariff plan includes a significant 25% levy on products from Mexico and Canada, alongside a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

With facilities in China and new investments proliferating in the U.S., Mexico, and Vietnam, Foxconn is countering potential trade restrictions by expanding its supply chain. The company remains vigilant, preparing for strategic shifts post-Trump's inauguration, and recently invested in land and factories in Texas while reinforcing its Mexican operations with a focus on regional manufacturing growth.

