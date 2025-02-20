Mexico Defends Sovereignty Amid U.S. Terror Designations

In response to the U.S. labeling various Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced plans for a constitutional reform to safeguard the nation's sovereignty. She emphasized that Mexico will not allow any foreign interventions that undermine its integrity.

During her morning press briefing, President Sheinbaum stressed that the Mexican government firmly opposes any actions that compromise the country's independence. She criticized the U.S. for making unilateral decisions without consulting Mexico, following the recent designation of Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.

The U.S. officially listed the Sinaloa Cartel among others as global terrorist groups, sparking worries that President Donald Trump might pursue military measures inside Mexico. This move aligns with Trump's earlier campaign suggestions of possible unilateral military interventions in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)