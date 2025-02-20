Left Menu

Mexico Defends Sovereignty Amid U.S. Terror Designations

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum plans a constitutional reform to protect national sovereignty. This follows the U.S. designating Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, raising concerns of potential U.S. military interventions. Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico will not tolerate foreign intrusion affecting its sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:22 IST
Mexico Defends Sovereignty Amid U.S. Terror Designations

In response to the U.S. labeling various Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced plans for a constitutional reform to safeguard the nation's sovereignty. She emphasized that Mexico will not allow any foreign interventions that undermine its integrity.

During her morning press briefing, President Sheinbaum stressed that the Mexican government firmly opposes any actions that compromise the country's independence. She criticized the U.S. for making unilateral decisions without consulting Mexico, following the recent designation of Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.

The U.S. officially listed the Sinaloa Cartel among others as global terrorist groups, sparking worries that President Donald Trump might pursue military measures inside Mexico. This move aligns with Trump's earlier campaign suggestions of possible unilateral military interventions in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025