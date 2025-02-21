Trade Tensions Loom: Mexico and US in Talks

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard held what he described as a 'constructive dialogue' with top U.S. trade officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, on Thursday. This meeting comes amid rising tensions over potential tariffs between the two major trade partners.

Ebrard traveled to Washington for the discussions and announced on the social media platform X that the joint work on trade is set to commence on Monday, though he withheld further details. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump recently declared a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, slated for March 12 implementation.

The tariffs pose a threat of extension to Mexico and Canada; however, these have been paused for now. As significant trade partners deeply interconnected by North American free trade policies, Mexico has labeled the tariffs as unfair and is advocating for ongoing dialogue with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)