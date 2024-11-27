Left Menu

Uttarakhand Secures Major Funding Boost for Disaster Preparedness

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for sanctioning Rs 139 crore for disaster management in Uttarakhand. The allocation is part of a larger Rs 1115.67 crore approval for nationwide projects aimed at enhancing disaster risk reduction and capacity building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:55 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant funding development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. This comes after the central government sanctioned an amount of Rs 139 crore for Uttarakhand under the disaster management head.

The decision was made by a high-level committee headed by Amit Shah, which has approved a substantial Rs 1115.67 crore for disaster risk reduction and capacity-building initiatives across various states, including Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the importance of this funding in bolstering the state's disaster risk reduction infrastructure, which will be crucial in safeguarding lives and property during future calamities.

Additionally, the high-level committee has greenlit a project valued at Rs 115.67 crore for the training and capacity building of civil defence forces throughout all states and Union Territories. Dhami reiterated his appreciation for the central support, as the committee—which includes the Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister, and Vice Chairman NITI Aayog among its members—seeks to combat landslide risks in 15 states using funds from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

Latest News

