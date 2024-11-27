Gold and Heroin Busts at Delhi's IGI Airport: Smugglers Nabbed

In a significant security operation, customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted a passenger traveling from Riyadh to New Delhi. Acting on intelligence inputs, the officials seized a concealed gold bar weighing 117 grams, found hidden within a cream box in the passenger's baggage.

The arrest followed a cautious examination after X-ray results revealed suspicious images. The discovery adds to the customs' ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities, following a recent incident involving an Indian passenger smuggling 7.321 kg of heroin. This passenger was intercepted after traveling from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur.

The heroin, valued at approximately Rs 29.28 crore, was cleverly concealed in polythene packets. Customs officials apprehended the individual after he crossed the green channel. This arrest was made under the NDPS Act, 1985, highlighting the airport's intensified security measures against illegal smuggling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)