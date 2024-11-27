Adani Under Siege: Bribery Scandal Threatens Empire

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's indictment by U.S. authorities has sent shockwaves through his vast business conglomerate. The Adani Group, denying all allegations, faces scrutiny over a $265 million bribery scheme linked to power supply deals labeled 'The Corrupt Solar Project' by U.S. authorities.

The charges, involving Adani and seven others, present a formidable challenge to one of the world's richest individuals. While the Adani Group claims these accusations are baseless, the impact is being felt across its operations and beyond, with global ramifications for infrastructure and investment projects.

Fallout from the case has compelled credit ratings agencies to downgrade their outlook on Adani's companies, and partners like TotalEnergies have reconsidered future investments. Meanwhile, the political landscape in India navigates a delicate situation as Adani, not yet arrested, faces potential legal battles ahead.

