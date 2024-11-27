Left Menu

Cattle Crisis: New World Screwworm Threatens Mexican Livestock Industry

A case of New World screwworm has led the U.S. to halt imports of Mexican cattle. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed ongoing talks with U.S. officials. The parasite poses serious risks due to illegal cattle trafficking, causing concerns over long-term eradication efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:23 IST
The discovery of New World screwworm in Mexico has prompted the U.S. to suspend cattle imports, with talks underway to resolve the issue. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced ongoing communication between Mexican and U.S. agricultural authorities to address the situation.

The screwworm, a parasite that infiltrates through open wounds, could have serious implications if established in Mexico, warned WCS' Mesoamerica director Jeremy Radachowsky. The resurgence is linked to illegal cattle trafficking, which circumvents health controls.

Preventive measures are in place along the southern border of Mexico, yet concerns linger about how the parasite might spread if containment fails. This incident recalls efforts in the 1970s to curb the screwworm population in Chiapas, a campaign deemed successful until the plant's closure in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

