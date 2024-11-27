Left Menu

Floating Solar Farms: Energizing Debate Over Ecology and Economy at Jayakwadi Dam

Plans to install floating photovoltaics on Jayakwadi Dam spark concerns among local fishers. While India vies for renewable energy targets, the impact on ecology and livelihoods is debated. A legal challenge is underway as the government pushes to balance clean energy with local economic needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:36 IST
Floating Solar Farms: Energizing Debate Over Ecology and Economy at Jayakwadi Dam

The prospect of installing floating solar farms at the Jayakwadi Dam is causing a ripple of concern among the local fishing community. While India's ambitious plans for solar energy aim to meet growing demands, local fishers worry about losing their livelihoods.

Environmentalists caution that these installations could disrupt the delicate ecosystem of the reservoir, impacting the aquatic life that supports both wildlife and human activities. Protests and legal challenges highlight the community's call for a balanced approach that doesn't forsake their economic reliance on the dam.

Officials promise to consult affected groups, yet tensions remain. As India forges ahead with eco-friendly initiatives, the dilemma at Jayakwadi underscores the necessity of considering both ecological sustainability and socio-economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024