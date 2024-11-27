High Stakes: Marine Le Pen's Trial Verdict Looms

A crucial verdict is anticipated on March 31, 2024, as France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces trial. The case involves allegations of misappropriating European Union funds.

Le Pen, along with her National Rally party, stands accused of embezzlement, a charge they vehemently deny.

As the proceedings unfold, both Le Pen and her co-defendants maintain their innocence, drawing significant attention to the trial's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)