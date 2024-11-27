High Stakes: Marine Le Pen's Trial Verdict Looms
A French court is set to deliver a verdict on March 31, 2024, regarding Marine Le Pen and her National Rally party in an embezzlement case involving EU funds. Both Le Pen and her co-defendants strongly deny the allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:59 IST
- Country:
- France
A crucial verdict is anticipated on March 31, 2024, as France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces trial. The case involves allegations of misappropriating European Union funds.
Le Pen, along with her National Rally party, stands accused of embezzlement, a charge they vehemently deny.
As the proceedings unfold, both Le Pen and her co-defendants maintain their innocence, drawing significant attention to the trial's outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement