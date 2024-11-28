Left Menu

Karnataka Urges Swift Approval for Kalasa-Banduri Project Amidst Delays

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urges quick environmental clearance for Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project. Despite meeting regulations, delays persist due to legal disputes and wildlife considerations. Karnataka seeks resolution to avoid impact, emphasizing reduced forest land usage to 26.92 hectares, showing commitment to conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:32 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar meets Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Bhupender Yadav (Photo/@DKShivakumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to push forward Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project, Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar has requested expedited environmental clearance from Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Bhupender Yadav. The appeal, submitted during a meeting in Delhi, underlines the urgency of obtaining necessary forest and wildlife clearances for the Kalasa Nala and Banduri Nala Diversion Schemes.

Highlighting the project's significance, Shivakumar noted delays despite compliance with all statutory requirements. He emphasized the importance of prompt resolution to prevent further setbacks. Notably, the National Board for Wildlife postponed Karnataka's request to utilize 10.88 hectares of Western Ghats forest land during its 80th meeting in October 2024, directing the state to address legal concerns.

Karnataka's proposal faced rejection amid legal disputes involving Goa and Maharashtra over the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, currently before the Supreme Court. Karnataka argues the Supreme Court ruling doesn't impede the project, stressing reduced forest land usage and its benefits, including water provision for wildlife. The state's letter underscores conservation efforts with land requirements cut from original sizes and calls for federal support to prevent further delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

