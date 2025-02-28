World News Briefs: From Holocaust Survivor's Passing to Geopolitical Tensions and Legal Disputes

Rose Girone, believed to be the oldest known Holocaust survivor, has died at 113, as confirmed by her family and a Jewish organization that helps Holocaust survivors. Girone's husband was arrested and sent to a Nazi concentration camp when she was eight months pregnant, underscoring her life's hardships.

Former Trump administration officials are required to provide testimony under oath regarding the Department of Government Efficiency in a lawsuit challenging its access to federal systems, as decided by a federal judge. The outcome could have implications for government transparency and employee rights.

China's ambassador to Australia stated that the country will not apologize for recent military drills conducted in international waters near Australia and New Zealand. This has raised concerns, leading to diplomatic discussions between the involved nations, with Australia and New Zealand seeking more notice for such activities.

