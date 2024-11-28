IAEA Partners with Anglo American to Tackle Soil Salinization and Boost Agricultural Productivity through Nuclear Science

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Anglo American have announced a pioneering partnership to combat soil salinization and improve agricultural productivity through nuclear science. The joint research initiative, launched under the FAO and IAEA Atoms4Food program, aims to address the escalating issue of soil salinization, a significant challenge to global food security exacerbated by climate change.

The Atoms4Food initiative, which began last year, seeks to enhance food production and reduce losses using nuclear techniques, while also improving nutrition and adapting to climate change's agricultural challenges. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized the importance of innovation and science, including nuclear technology, in combating global hunger: "To tackle global hunger and increase food security, we need science, we need innovation, and we need to make the most of all available tools, including nuclear techniques."

As part of the five-year research project, the IAEA and Anglo American will focus on developing climate-smart agricultural practices that can mitigate and remediate salt-affected soils. These practices are crucial as salt accumulation, caused by factors such as climate change, poor farming practices, and sea-water intrusion, leads to soil degradation and reduced agricultural productivity. It is estimated that nearly 932 million hectares of soil globally are affected by salinization, undermining food security and environmental sustainability.

Anglo American’s CEO of Crop Nutrients, Tom McCulley, highlighted the importance of sustainable farming practices in tackling soil salinity: "Our research partnership with the IAEA is a perfect example of our purpose in action – we are re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives. It is abundantly clear that we need to change the way we grow food around the world, moving away from legacy inputs into more sustainable farming practices."

Focus on Polyhalite Mineral for Soil Remediation

A key component of the research project will be the evaluation of polyhalite, a naturally occurring mineral that contains potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium. Anglo American is developing the world’s largest known deposit of polyhalite at the Woodsmith Project in the UK. The research will assess the effectiveness of polyhalite and other soil additives in reclaiming salt-affected soils and enhancing crop productivity in the face of changing climate conditions.

McCulley stated: "Polyhalite has a major role to play, and we are currently developing a mine in the UK to access the world’s largest known deposit." He emphasized that soil degradation and salinity are significant but underappreciated global issues, and expressed his commitment to making a difference through the partnership with the IAEA and FAO.

The IAEA’s Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture will utilize isotopic techniques to trace nutrient movement in soils, providing valuable insights into how polyhalite and other fertilizers perform in soil compared to conventional alternatives. This research is vital to developing environmentally friendly soil fertilizers that can significantly improve agricultural resilience and productivity.

Global Impact and Long-Term Goals

Through this partnership, the IAEA and Anglo American aim to create scalable solutions that can be implemented globally to improve soil health, reduce environmental degradation, and boost agricultural productivity. The research will not only address soil salinization but will also contribute to broader efforts in improving food security and adapting to climate challenges.

Director General Grossi concluded, "Through this partnership, we are leveraging nuclear science and its applications to research and improve agricultural practices, which could ultimately have a significant impact on crop productivity and food security."

The partnership represents a critical step in advancing the role of nuclear technology in sustainable agriculture, with the potential to transform farming practices and improve food security for millions of people worldwide.