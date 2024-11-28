Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Oath: Congress Celebrates New Parliament Tenure

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, officially began her tenure as a Member of Parliament representing Wayanad, Kerala. Her mother, Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, expressed her pride and happiness, stating, "We are all very happy and proud," to ANI as Priyanka took her oath.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shared his optimism, commenting that Priyanka's presence injects 'new energy and new power' into the party's parliamentary dynamic. He emphasized her understanding of public issues, particularly those affecting women, as a beneficial attribute to both the party and the country's populace.

The Congress party celebrated the occasion on social media platform X, posting images of a joyful moment between Priyanka and the party chief. Additionally, congratulations poured in from other political figures, including Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. Priyanka's victory in Wayanad was marked by a substantial margin, succeeding her brother Rahul Gandhi in the seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)