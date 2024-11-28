Power Outage: Russia's Striking Attack on Ukrainian Energy
Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using numerous cluster munitions, leading to a power outage affecting over 1 million citizens across three western regions, as local officials in Ukraine reported.
In a severe escalation, Russia executed a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to a source in the Ukrainian energy sector.
This attack utilized a substantial amount of cluster munitions and resulted in widespread power outages.
Local officials verified that over 1 million people across three western regions experienced power cuts due to the assault.
