Left Menu

Power Outage: Russia's Striking Attack on Ukrainian Energy

Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using numerous cluster munitions, leading to a power outage affecting over 1 million citizens across three western regions, as local officials in Ukraine reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:38 IST
Power Outage: Russia's Striking Attack on Ukrainian Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a severe escalation, Russia executed a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to a source in the Ukrainian energy sector.

This attack utilized a substantial amount of cluster munitions and resulted in widespread power outages.

Local officials verified that over 1 million people across three western regions experienced power cuts due to the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024