Power Cuts Hit Ukraine as Russia Targets Energy Infrastructure Again

Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Thursday, cutting power to more than 1 million individuals across three western regions, according to officials.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko indicated the assault marked another massive strike on the energy grid. National grid operator Ukrenergo implemented emergency cuts.

The attack affected cities such as Kyiv and Odesa, among others, prompting concerns about prolonged outages. Damages impacted water and heating services, and infrastructure in northeastern and central regions was also targeted.

(With inputs from agencies.)