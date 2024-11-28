Russia conducted its second major strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this October, impacting over a million individuals, officials disclosed. This aggressive maneuver further stokes concerns over extended power outages as winter approaches. Areas in the west, south, and center, including Lviv and Khmelnytskyi, bore significant infrastructural damage.

The assault highlighted Russia's progression in the conflict, marked by missile and drone attacks aimed at civilian and energy sectors. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strikes as escalations, exacerbating power outages nationwide. Air defenses reported intercepting a majority of Russia's missile deployment, yet the threat persists as nuclear facilities were temporarily disconnected.

As the conflict intensifies, Ukrainian officials urge Western allies for enhanced defense systems. Despite claimed advancements, Moscow offered no immediate response. Local efforts turned to emergency generators to support public services. The geopolitical tension amplifies, depicting Ukraine's reliance on international support amidst its darkest hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)