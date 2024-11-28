Korea Bolsters WFP's Emergency Food Response in Madagascar with Major Contribution

The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a significant contribution from the Republic of Korea (ROK) to enhance food security in Madagascar during the lean season from October 2024 to April 2025. The aid includes 10,000 metric tons of rice and a cash donation of US$1 million, which will assist 548,000 vulnerable individuals in the southern and southeastern regions of the island nation.

Emergency Food Assistance:WFP has used the contribution to procure 432 metric tons of food, including pulses, fortified vegetable oil, and specialized nutritious foods. This emergency food aid will support 367,000 people for six months with essential nutritional needs.

School Feeding Program:The aid will provide school meals to 181,000 students across 586 schools for three months in ten districts within the regions of Anosy, Androy, Atsimo Andrefana, and Atsimo-Atsinanana.

Strategic Collaboration to Combat Hunger

“We deeply appreciate the support of the Republic of Korea, a key partner in our mission to combat hunger in Madagascar,” said Mamadou Mbaye, Acting WFP Country Director and Representative in Madagascar.

In addition to immediate food assistance, WFP is implementing a holistic response to Madagascar’s food crisis. This includes:

Nutritional Support: Targeting children, adolescent girls, and pregnant or breastfeeding women to prevent malnutrition.

School Canteens: Collaborative efforts with the Malagasy government to establish canteens in public primary schools, ensuring that learners receive at least one nutritious meal daily.

Cash-Based Aid: Providing families with cash assistance to enhance their ability to access food.

Ongoing Challenges in Madagascar

Madagascar’s food security remains fragile due to seasonal droughts, economic challenges, and climate-induced disasters. These factors exacerbate food shortages during the lean season, leaving many families unable to access adequate nutrition.

Republic of Korea’s Longstanding Commitment

This contribution builds on ROK's previous US$10 million aid earlier in 2024, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting Madagascar’s fight against hunger. Over the past five years, ROK has provided WFP with US$18 million in food assistance for the country.

Her Excellency Ji-hyun Park, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Madagascar, underscored the importance of this partnership, stating:“The Republic of Korea, as a reliable partner country, will remain committed to supporting the people of Madagascar and furthering our collaboration with WFP.”

A Partnership for Resilience and Recovery

The continued support from the Republic of Korea underscores the importance of international collaboration in addressing global food insecurity. This enduring partnership between ROK, WFP, and the Government of Madagascar aims to build resilience in affected communities, ensuring sustainable access to food and nutrition for the most vulnerable populations.

Looking Ahead

WFP and its partners remain steadfast in their mission to address hunger and build resilience in Madagascar, combining emergency response with sustainable, community-driven initiatives to alleviate the impacts of food insecurity and climate change.