Uttarakhand Celebrates Innovation: Silkyaara Anniversary and Science Conference Spark Progress
Uttarakhand marked the first anniversary of Silkyaara Vijay and the 19th State Science and Technology Conference, highlighting the successful rescue operation and fostering scientific innovation. With Prime Minister Modi’s support, the event emphasized disaster management, conservation, and promotion of water resources, promoting India’s rich scientific legacy and future aspirations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant event at Doon University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the first anniversary of Silkyaara Vijay Abhiyan and opened the 19th State Science and Technology Conference-2024. The event, graced by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd), highlighted scientific achievements and future goals.
Chief Minister Dhami released the Silkyaara Vijay Abhiyan Book and applauded the successful rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyaara tunnel. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and hailed the operation as a milestone in disaster management, emphasizing the global attention it received for its technical efficiency and collective effort.
Focusing on the Science and Technology Conference, Dhami emphasized the role of science in rural development and disaster management. He announced discussions on water and natural resource conservation in light of climate change. Praising India's scientific achievements and urging more involvement, especially from women in science, Dhami outlined futuristic projects such as Science City and STEM Labs in Uttarakhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dominica Honors India's Narendra Modi with Top National Award
Congress and allies want restoration of Article 370 and are planning separate Constitution for Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra.
Some people see their messiah in killer of Sambhaji Maharaj: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Congress gave 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but looted the poor: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Maharashtra’s Panvel.
Congress is far ahead when it comes to vote bank politics, but is enemy of the poor: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Maharashtra’s Panvel.