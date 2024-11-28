Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Innovation: Silkyaara Anniversary and Science Conference Spark Progress

Uttarakhand marked the first anniversary of Silkyaara Vijay and the 19th State Science and Technology Conference, highlighting the successful rescue operation and fostering scientific innovation. With Prime Minister Modi’s support, the event emphasized disaster management, conservation, and promotion of water resources, promoting India’s rich scientific legacy and future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:35 IST
Uttarakhand Celebrates Innovation: Silkyaara Anniversary and Science Conference Spark Progress
UK CM participates in 'Silkyara Vijay Abhiyan' in Dehradun (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event at Doon University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the first anniversary of Silkyaara Vijay Abhiyan and opened the 19th State Science and Technology Conference-2024. The event, graced by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd), highlighted scientific achievements and future goals.

Chief Minister Dhami released the Silkyaara Vijay Abhiyan Book and applauded the successful rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyaara tunnel. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and hailed the operation as a milestone in disaster management, emphasizing the global attention it received for its technical efficiency and collective effort.

Focusing on the Science and Technology Conference, Dhami emphasized the role of science in rural development and disaster management. He announced discussions on water and natural resource conservation in light of climate change. Praising India's scientific achievements and urging more involvement, especially from women in science, Dhami outlined futuristic projects such as Science City and STEM Labs in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024