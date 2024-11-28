Uttarakhand Celebrates Innovation: Silkyaara Anniversary and Science Conference Spark Progress

In a significant event at Doon University, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the first anniversary of Silkyaara Vijay Abhiyan and opened the 19th State Science and Technology Conference-2024. The event, graced by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh (retd), highlighted scientific achievements and future goals.

Chief Minister Dhami released the Silkyaara Vijay Abhiyan Book and applauded the successful rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyaara tunnel. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and hailed the operation as a milestone in disaster management, emphasizing the global attention it received for its technical efficiency and collective effort.

Focusing on the Science and Technology Conference, Dhami emphasized the role of science in rural development and disaster management. He announced discussions on water and natural resource conservation in light of climate change. Praising India's scientific achievements and urging more involvement, especially from women in science, Dhami outlined futuristic projects such as Science City and STEM Labs in Uttarakhand.

